Editor
I am writing in response to the column by Jim Pesout in the Nov. 27 edition. The column was thoughtful and to the point. Our country is in deep trouble with the Trump corruption and the failure of Republicans to condemn his behavior. It is truly disheartening to see the crumbling of our democracy. The column expresses the thoughts of countless Americans.
The impeachment inquiry has brought to the forefront an alarming breach of the laws and the constitution. Every cabinet member involved and the vice president should be held accountable. My hope (although probably a fruitless hope) is for the Senate Republicans to put country before their personal reelection and the party that has disintegrated into chaos and ignorance. Bribery, extortion, obstruction and Trump’s personal enrichment should not be overlooked. Too much is at stake.
M. E. Connelly,
Valley Springs