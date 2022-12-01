On autumn days in the early years of the millennium, I would often watch hundreds of flocks of geese and cranes headed south on a trajectory of change. Now, 20 years later, I am saddened and deeply concerned to search the skies for the once numerous flocks and find only cloudy lines made by airplanes. Of course, it was by way of airplane that one November day I fulfilled my desire for change and, following the migrating birds, found myself in Venezuela.
The plane took me as far as Caracas, where I boarded a bus for the mountainous city of Merida. There, I was approached by a modestly dressed round-faced man in his mid-40s.
“Are you looking for a place to stay?” he asked in German.
I replied “yes” in Spanish, and then Ricardo led me along narrow cobblestone streets to his colonial-era guesthouse. As we walked and talked, I looked skyward beyond the verdant jungle-covered valley to the snow-capped 16,000-foot-tall Pico Bolivar, named for the liberator of the Americas, Simon Bolivar.
On the search for pathways of change, this part of the world was of extreme interest. Until 1999, Venezuela had been ruled by a two-party system and was home to the most U.S.-like culture south of the Rio Grande. In 1992, a lieutenant-colonel in the Venezuelan armed forces, Hugo Chavez, had launched a coup attempt to break the hold that two intertwined political parties had on the Venezuelan system. When the coup failed, Chavez was given a few seconds of television time, which he used to apologize for the fact that a better socio-political direction for Venezuela had not been achieved, for now. The Venezuelan people had never heard a political figure apologize for anything, and the majority of the public took up the words “por ahora” (for now) as a rallying cry for the better future all life deserves.
In 1998, Chavez took the peaceful road to change when he was elected president with 56.2% of the vote. This was a strong mandate for a transition from representative to participatory democracy. Even so, Chavez was labeled a dictator by the mass media. Following September 11, 2001, George W. Bush called Venezuela a part of the axis of evil. Meanwhile, Donald Rumsfeld announced that $2.3 trillion had gone missing from the U.S. military budget. At the same time, I witnessed medical clinics being built all over the country and local people being handed the responsibility and power to put federal funds to work on projects they chose in their communities. In short, it was difficult to know what to believe, so I sought an immersive experience in Venezuela on its pathway to change.
Ricardo’s guesthouse and tour company in Merida proved an ideal basecamp. A few days after arriving, I went along on a four-day eco-tour, over the mountains and into the expansive flat lands of the Orinoco River basin. Leaving the mountains behind, Carlos, the guide, stopped the van on a bridge so the German tourists could photograph pink river dolphins and caiman for the first time. When it was time to be on our way again, he turned the ignition and nothing happened. Given the socio-political unrest so near to Colombia, this was not a location to be stranded at night. Seeing fear and uncertainty well up in Carlos’ eyes, I sprung into action and with makeshift tools was able to remove the starter, discover the electrical short and get us back on our way before dark. From that moment on, I became a tour guide and subsequently led multiple tours for Ricardo’s company.
It was a life-expanding experience, guiding adventurous tourists on horseback rides, searching for giant anacondas, river dolphin expeditions and cultural events with live local “llanera” music. I was also afforded ample time to listen to the stories, perspectives and opinions of the locals. These monetarily impoverished people saw their prospects looking up for the first time in many generations.
For upper middle class Ricardo and many of his guides and employees, Chavez was a “devil” who was losing them business by opposing the neo-liberal policies of the World Bank. Caught in the middle, I pondered the meaning of democracy and why nations were not being allowed to control their own destinies.
Chavez seemed to have learned his lesson and transitioned from a violent to a peaceful path for change. However, in 2002, the U.S. chose to intervene with covert military action in a coup d'etat, which ousted Chavez from the presidency for just 72 hours. It was the power of participatory community media outlets that turned the tide on that externally backed coup attempt. By 2003, it was clearly visible that international tourism had declined all over this stunningly gorgeous country. Was this the result of Chavez or of black budget military operations being carried out in Venezuela and Colombia?
Venezuela is home to more species of birds than North America and Europe combined, but ongoing chaos has caused tourism to completely evaporate. The chaos has been blamed on Chavez, but maybe fear of other forms of governance, like the participatory democracy that he championed, is to blame. Whatever the reasons in Venezuela, it is fear that allows vast amounts of our collective resources to be pumped into black budget military projects.
Venezuela notwithstanding, we inhabitants of Earth hang on the precipice of extinction. Motorcars and tourism are certainly inefficient, but missiles and black projects are infinitely more so. The future of our species depends on each of our participation in recreating a government of, by and for the people. It’s up to us to create the future we desire. The future starts now!
