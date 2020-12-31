This is the season to appreciate simple pleasures and set yourself up for positivity in the days to come. As the pandemic continues, we knew this would be a holiday like no other. I come from a large family of revelers and would usually have 20-plus at my home for the holidays. We enjoyed a quieter holiday, and yet, as always, there were definite highlights for me. I hope you don’t mind if I share a few with you:
Some of my annual traditions remained, like a shopping day in Amador County, and our holiday dinner for six. Masks were worn, duration was short, but gratitude for these lovely routines was amplified.
We decorated the most beautiful Christmas tree ever, thanks to our local nursery (for whom we are also thankful!) And as we spent more time in the house this year, we especially appreciated its overly abundant holiday décor, as well as corny seasonal movies.
My daughter and granddaughter were with us for six days (after testing, of course) and my hubby and I were each presented with a tin of Great Grandma’s Butter Cookies upon arrival. The 5-year-old knows how much I like chocolate, and my cookies were heavily decorated with M&Ms and chocolate chips, thank you very much! Her sweet thoughtfulness and excitement to give to each of us was wonderful to see. (And noticing my daughter make extra effort to unobtrusively keep my home neat and picked up, and errands done was appreciated, too.)
A few days before Christmas I received a text from my usually lighthearted younger brother that brought tears to my eyes. He was reminiscing with his wife and expressed his childhood perception that it wasn’t really Christmas until I finally arrived home from college, and that I was a good big sister. Wow.
On Dec. 24, another sweet brother suggested we all do a Zoom chat, and within two hours there were 20 of us online from six different locations. My 83-year-old mom was a full participant, even opening gifts on request, and shedding her typical happy tears upon seeing her family together. I got the most joy from just looking at all the smiling faces I had so missed this year, in one (virtual) place. It was a bittersweet reunion, and one I will always remember.
Christmas Day was unusually quiet, as we slept in, opened a couple stockings, and waited for the remaining three family members to come over after work. I took Avery on a search for berries and greenery for the table, which resulted in an impromptu Christmas carol for our neighbor. My adult kids now bring the best food, participate in getting the meal on the table, and give thoughtful gifts. I felt spoiled, proud, and relatively relaxed and happy to be in such good company.
Then, the day after Christmas, the house was quiet again. There were sheets and towels to wash, and memories to savor. As my grandpa used to tell my grandma, “The best days are when they come, and when they go!”
I miss them already.
May we make an effort to keep our spirits up and our bodies healthy as we head into this New Year.
