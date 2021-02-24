We have a problem in this country. It’s called ignorance. While computers and phones may be “smarter,” we have become dumber. We have more information at our fingertips than ever before. And yet, we seem to know less and are more uninformed than possibly any time in our history. I think this is the root of our problems right now.
We need more emphasis on civics in our schools and less on math. How many of you have used any of the math you were taught in school beyond the basics? Can you figure out miles per gallon? How about figuring out which is the best price per ounce between two products? Do your really need more than that? It’s probably more important to figure out the cost of your mortgage than taking advanced algebra. In high school, I couldn’t relate to all the x’s and y’s. I took agricultural math in college, and it was a breeze because we used real-life problems to solve. Sure, if you’re a science major, you need advanced math. Otherwise, it is a waste of time.
What is civics? It is a study of the rights and obligations of citizens. It is about the operation and oversight of the government and how it relates to us. In school, students are supposed to be taught about our system of government, but it has been downplayed and math and other subjects pushed to the top.
All 50 states have social studies standards which include civics and government but only 21 states require a state-mandated social studies test. Only eight states require students to take a state-mandated government/civics test. Perhaps we should mandate that students should pass the citizenship test as a graduation requirement. Or maybe even to vote.
According to the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation, a recent national survey found that only “one in three Americans (36%) can actually pass a multiple-choice test consisting of items taken from the U.S. Citizenship Test, which has a passing score of 60.”
These are people that vote. They know less than people who immigrate to the United States and must pass a test to become a citizen.
According to a recent survey by the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania, only 39% of Americans can name all three branches of government. Twenty-two percent of Americans could not even name one branch of government. Fourteen percent could name two branches. (It’s the Executive, Legislative and Judicial.)
Do you know your rights in the First Amendment? According to the same survey: “Nearly half of those surveyed (48%) say that freedom of speech is a right guaranteed by the First Amendment. But, unprompted, 37% could not name any First Amendment rights. And far fewer people could name the other First Amendment rights: 15% of respondents say freedom of religion; 14% say freedom of the press; 10% say the right of assembly; and only 3% say the right to petition the government.”
The First Amendment is short and sweet: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Did you get them all?
People complain about their rights being “taken away” but they don’t even seem to know what their rights are. According to the 2017 Annenberg Constitution Day Civics Survey, 53% of Americans incorrectly think that immigrants who are here illegally do not have any rights under the U.S. Constitution. Yes, it’s true. Even illegals have rights.
Ignorance. It is exactly why some people were misled that they could change the election during the Congressional counting of the Electoral College. The election was over. It was a formality. And Vice-President Pence said, rightly, that he couldn’t overturn the election during that process. Is it possible that some of our elected officials have never read the Constitution?
We need to do a better job of educating our young people on how government works and what its purpose is in our lives if we are going to have a healthy democratic republic. They need to learn what is in the Constitution and how important it is that we can change it or adapt it. There is a reason why officials swear an oath to defend and protect the Constitution rather than an oath to a president or a party. Our collective ignorance is dangerous to our way of life.