Oh the brightest most beautiful substance of all, this aerated solid state of water we call snow! We all know we need it piled up high in the Sierra to eventually refill the groundwater and reservoir storage systems. Yet, even when we do receive average or above average precipitation, we find that by summer’s eve we are still short of water. So what is the problem? In fact, rising snowline elevation and earlier spring snowmelt are contributing to “water shortages” in California at least as much as lower than average annual precipitation.
Rising snowline and earlier melt are easy to blame on global warming. However, global warming is not the only factor, it just happens to be the factor we don’t have much control over. One factor that we can control is the density of our forests. Overgrown forests play an enormous role in early melt, and the heat that these dense forests absorb and re-radiate also contributes to the rising elevation of the snowline.
Above and below the snowline, today’s forests are so crowded with trees and brush that snow rarely gets a chance to fall all the way to the ground without first being intersected by branches, needles or leaves. A sunny winter hour or day causes the dark needles and bark to heat up and melt the snow so that it falls as water to the forest floor. This phenomenon in turn melts some of the snow that had accumulated. Another factor is sublimation, where the sun’s energy actually vaporizes the snow, turning it directly into water vapor and causing immediate evaporation. So, while some of the tree-bound snow eventually reaches the ground when the wind shakes the branches or the load gets too heavy, much of the snow that falls on the trees never reaches the ground as snow. As a result, heavily wooded areas commonly have as little as one-third the total snow depth of thinner forests.
But what about the forest below the average snowline? How are thickly wooded areas increasing regional wintertime temperatures? The answer lies in the albedo, or reflectivity of the forest. Because the forest is dark, it heats up when the sun is out and raises the overall regional temperature. Because near-freezing temperatures are needed to precipitate snow, regional warming through the action of dense, dark forests pushes the snowline further up the mountains. On weeks like this one, where snow falls low in the hills, the same factors described in the previous paragraph tend to keep the snow from reaching the ground and wind up melting it faster. Subsequently, the duration of white, highly reflective snow on the ground is diminished, resulting in further heat retention, warmer temperatures and ultimately in higher elevation average snowlines.
Of course, in the springtime, as the weather warms up, the shade from the trees actually protects the snow from melting. So what is the happy medium between stands of trees which provide dense shade and less dense forests that allow more of the snow to reach the ground? Thankfully, the forest density that allows for maximum snow accumulation and the slowest melt is the same forest density that greatly reduces the risk of catastrophic fire. Not only do thinner forests accumulate more snow, they hold it for longer, and as a result the vegetation in these forests has a higher moisture content during our annual summertime drought.
So instead of blaming our water and catastrophic fire problems on issues we have little to no control over, let’s get to work thinning our forests at every elevation. The thirst our stewardship quenches will immediately satiate our region, reduce the incidence of catastrophic fire, stem the inhospitable nightmare that desertification bodes and responsibly seize a desirable thriving future.