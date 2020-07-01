Editor
Regarding Jim Pesout’s column: you cannot compare the Vietnam war protests with the civil unrest today. The ’60s protests were largely confined to college campuses; difference is businesses are being burned to the ground, citizens beaten, even killed in the face of increasing defunding of police, making the public feel vulnerable and unsafe.
If people opposing the protest felt threatened, it’s because they do not want what is occurring back east to come here in our quiet community. Protesters like Pesout should understand this. It has nothing to do with stopping free speech, but everything to do with preserving the peace. People are fed up with the arson and mayhem that we are seeing in parts of the country and don’t want it here.
I take exception with Mr. Pesout’s claim we are a racist society. To say that is to say that everyone that lives in this country is racist, that only fuels the fires of violence and such is an outrage. The claim that our society is racist falls flat on its face, particularly when we as a country elected a black man to be our president. The only racism I see is coming from the left; their obsession with racism makes them racist.
For me, I personally do not support BLM because the organization is Marxist, not because I say so, but because their leaders have said so and very clearly. The civil unrest isn’t about the death of George Floyd, it’s about implementing socialist and Marxist ideology through violent revolution, and many Americans that oppose BLM strongly believe that. Many Americans actually do not believe that only black lives matter, but believe all lives matter because we all have self-worth.
Jerry Avalos,
Valley Springs