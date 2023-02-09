What might be my favorite Christmas present I have yet to open? It‘s a gift from a young man I admire, Bryan, who has some issues to deal with in his daily life. You see, Bryan does not talk or walk but is a hidden treasure of Nevada history and folklore. And once science taps into his vault of knowledge we might be the first to get to read the next great Tahoe novel.

I imagine Bryan’s book will start out with his parents, who have been ever so patient and loving in raising him to be the man he has become—strong enough, with a little help from his friends, to take a swim in the waters of the Hawaiian Islands this past summer. I have the picture. …

