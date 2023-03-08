When I was a reporter at the Enterprise, some of my most cherished moments with Ralph were exchanging recommendations on our favorite local hikes.

In late 2018, I was planning a short backpacking trip with my girlfriend. Ralph suggested we check out Noble Lake, a gem off the Pacific Crest Trail just south of Ebbetts Pass. Having taken a wrong turn, we didn’t find Noble Lake. Instead, we found Ralph — or rather, he found us. We were sitting on the side of the trail eating ramen, a pit stop on our way back to the car after a long, freezing night (I’ll spare the details on how underprepared we were for an overnight stay on the eastern side of the Sierra in November). Ralph, of course, was essentially prancing down the trail, with his eyes set on a 22-mile cross-country trek that he mapped himself.

