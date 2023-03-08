When I was a reporter at the Enterprise, some of my most cherished moments with Ralph were exchanging recommendations on our favorite local hikes.
In late 2018, I was planning a short backpacking trip with my girlfriend. Ralph suggested we check out Noble Lake, a gem off the Pacific Crest Trail just south of Ebbetts Pass. Having taken a wrong turn, we didn’t find Noble Lake. Instead, we found Ralph — or rather, he found us. We were sitting on the side of the trail eating ramen, a pit stop on our way back to the car after a long, freezing night (I’ll spare the details on how underprepared we were for an overnight stay on the eastern side of the Sierra in November). Ralph, of course, was essentially prancing down the trail, with his eyes set on a 22-mile cross-country trek that he mapped himself.
I’d give anything for another serendipitous encounter with Ralph. He was one of the wisest, most eclectic humans I’ve ever known, and I wouldn’t be where I am without him.
Rest in peace, Ralph. You were right about Noble Lake — it’s beautiful.
Snaking up the old scenic byway, remembering the words of a great man
Who mapped all his own routes, through high Sierra scrub and granite chipping itself down to dirt
Where the creeks all froze by November
We were all bundled up, trailside
When he rounded the bend, with the brightest blue eyes under biting sun
No time to visit so early in the day
I’m dropping all my weight
For the wandering souls of Ebbetts Pass, may Ralph guide you gently back
For the skull country kids dressed in black
Back out on the trail from 10,000 feet of mountain
Mountain men haunting their claims
Burning too hot for germination, too tired for adaptation
Since the Mother Lode lost a compass