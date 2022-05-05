Editor
Fellow Calaveras County residents, please vote "Lisa" for District 3 on June 7.
We have known Lisa and Tim since moving here in April 1999. My wife and I operated a licensed painting contracting business here until retirement in June 2010. We worked several projects together, and we know they operate with utmost integrity. To this day we are in regular contact with Lisa and Tim. Vote "Lisa" for honesty, open mindedness and integrity. Besides being retired licensed contractors, I'm a member and officer of Calaveras Amateur Radio Society, Inc. since 2005, Calaveras Search and Rescue since 2014, Mountain Christian Fellowship of Murphys since 2013, along with being active in recovery since 1986. Please help us do our community and county right by electing Lisa as our District 3 Supervisor.
Ken Sanders
Arnold