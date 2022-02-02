Editor
I am very grateful that San Andreas is my home. For over 10 years, I have organized Christmas Shoeboxes for San Andreas Elementary School, and this year the community stepped up again and helped make it happen. We were able to provide all 303 students with a shoebox full of Christmas cheer. A heartfelt thank you to the students and staff at Calaveras High School, the members of San Andreas Community Covenant Church (SACCC), and the craft group at the senior center. Local businesses donated, including Treats Market, Sunset Automotive, and Calaveras Garden Supply. Jackson Creek Dental Group provided toothbrushes and toothpaste, Learning Express Toys in Roseville donated toys, and the Calaveras County Library provided a book for each student. Thank you to those who donated filled shoeboxes and money to make this project a success. There was an incredible team at SACCC who sorted and wrapped. I could not have done it without Julie Youngblood, Joann Johnson, Peggy Cordeiro, Kathy Johnson, Gail Harmon, Kim Wilson, Gerri DeMoss, Rita Milsaps, Debbie Brooks, Michelle Turner, and the Wednesday Night Women’s Group. I apologize for any names that were not included. And a special thanks to the knitters and crocheters who made beautiful hats for each student.
The students always write thank you notes and one wrote that her mother works two jobs, and the shoebox was her main present. And that’s why we do it. Please consider joining us next year.
Ingrid Hjelmervik (who couldn’t have done it without Neil’s unwavering support)
San Andreas