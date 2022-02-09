Editor
I was recently asked if I lost friends over the past two years of manufactured fear for profit and control of mankind or because of the "facts" I share from detailed research. I do not subscribe to regurgitated narratives from media sheep who faithfully spew the "BS" their power and money-obsessed rulers feed them.
I respond by saying, "No,” I have not lost friends over my comments because my diverse friends accept me as I am, while I accept them as they are, regardless of differences or views on a topic. Those who I once thought were friends and now feel empowered to bully and hate people who disagree with them are not friends, and I actually feel sorry for them, because they give up freedom for fear and try to force others to be afraid because of their obsession with fear.
I also have no respect for people who won’t do their own research regarding health and freedom, yet make life decisions from big pharma, politicians, Gates or Fauci, because their interest is not for health and safety but rather for power, money and a philosophical view of the world, where they know what is best for us.
Please don't believe me but do your own research. Who do you think funds the research, fast tracks drugs, holds the patents or makes the money?
Anybody who feels it is acceptable to force vaccines that are proven less effective than natural immunity, forcing masks that do not stop a virus and most people don't wear correctly, while they give up their freedom of choice, is a person that can be taught to harm others for the collective cause.
Oh wait—that is exactly what is happening as normal citizens feel empowered to bully, harm and hate. What the hell are you doing as you act like wild animals?
Stop the madness!!! Get vaxed or not, wear a mask or not, lock yourself in your house or not, but we need each other so play nice, and be tolerant or shut up. Peace and love.
Ralph Emerson
Murphys