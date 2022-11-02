Over 1,400 climate scientists and professionals insist there's no climate emergency. Climate Intelligence (CLINTEL) garnered signatures from experts in 15 different countries in support of a one page statement on the climate. Their website lists them all.
But that is not all. The apparent bogus carbon theory was inadvertently proven by Al Gore's movie "The Inconvenient Truth.” The movie showed a chart of the results of arctic ice core drillings, showing the periodic spikes in atmospheric CO2 and global warming. The chart was distorted so that the two items seemed to be happening at the same time. The real chart clearly indicates consistently that global warming always precedes increases in CO2!
And that is still not all. CO2 is not a poison, but a plant nutrient helping us have a profusion of veggies and other foods. Have you ever given a flower to a loved one? Thank CO2.