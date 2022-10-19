On Sept. 22, we were headed to the Yosemite Lakes RV Resort, towing our 30-foot travel trailer with my electric chair on a cart attached to the back of the trailer. We stopped for lunch and gas in Lodi before heading out on Highway 4, towards Groveland, which was our final destination for the day.

It was a little after 1:30 p.m., and we were about halfway between Stockton and Angels Camp, when I heard a sound that wasn’t normal. I pulled over to see what was causing the noise. As I reached the back of the trailer, imagine my surprise when I saw that the cart with my chair was a little over an inch off the ground and at quite an angle. The weld on the hitch had given out, and the rack with the chair had obviously been bouncing off the pavement. I stood there and was astounded that the chair hadn’t come off the rack, and the rack off the trailer!

