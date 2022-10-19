On Sept. 22, we were headed to the Yosemite Lakes RV Resort, towing our 30-foot travel trailer with my electric chair on a cart attached to the back of the trailer. We stopped for lunch and gas in Lodi before heading out on Highway 4, towards Groveland, which was our final destination for the day.
It was a little after 1:30 p.m., and we were about halfway between Stockton and Angels Camp, when I heard a sound that wasn’t normal. I pulled over to see what was causing the noise. As I reached the back of the trailer, imagine my surprise when I saw that the cart with my chair was a little over an inch off the ground and at quite an angle. The weld on the hitch had given out, and the rack with the chair had obviously been bouncing off the pavement. I stood there and was astounded that the chair hadn’t come off the rack, and the rack off the trailer!
We stood there assessing the situation, trying to figure out what we needed to do, when two friendly folks, angels Debbie and Phil, stopped to see if they could help. The four of us surveyed the situation and concluded that the only thing we could possibly do was to make space in the back of our truck, which was loaded with camping gear, and see if we could get the chair in there. We were moving gear to the back seat of the truck when another stranger stopped to see what the problem was. Enter Angel #3, Bruce Sage. He joined us in the discussion about what to do, and we all determined that there would be no way they could lift the 225-pound chair into the back of the truck, as four of us weren’t physically able to help. So, now what do we need to do?
As luck would have it, Bruce had a utility trailer on his truck that just happened to be empty, as if he was returning to Angels Camp from a dump run. He offered to take the chair into town and store it at his place of work, Calaveras Lumber Company, until we could get the rack repaired. We were overwhelmed with his generous offer, beyond belief that he was offering his help, and were so thrilled to have a way to get the chair off the roadside and moved to a safe place. Bruce said to follow him into town and that we would figure out what to do next.
We proceeded on to Calaveras Lumber Company, where Bruce had us follow him into their yard. He used a forklift to get the chair off his trailer and then arranged to have it put in a shed, where it would be safe until we could return to pick it up.
He suggested we begin calling the welding businesses to see if one of them might be able to help. The first place closed at 2:30 p.m., so no luck there. We left a message at the second place, explaining that we were traveling and needed help as soon as possible; called a third and fourth place but got no answers. We had almost given up when Herd’s Welding Shop called back and said if we could be there within 20 minutes, they would be able to help us that afternoon. Bruce had already loaded the rack into the trailer, so off we went to Herd’s, leaving the chair safely stored in their shed.
We arrived at Herd’s Welding just in time, as they were scheduled for the welder to leave for the day. He stayed, welded the rack so that it could be used again, and we were on our way. From the office woman, Ronda, to the welder, Jason, and Jeremy, who helped us by drilling some new holes to anchor the chair, they went above and beyond to help total strangers. And to top it all off, charged us a fair price and didn’t gouge us because it was an emergency. How refreshing that was! Got to love these small-town folks whose focus was on helping others. We need more people like you!
Now it’s back to Angels Camp to see if we could make it to Calaveras Lumber in time to pick up the chair before they closed. We made it, and they went about retrieving the chair for us. In the meantime, we decided we needed a few things to help anchor the chair even more securely than it had been before. The clerk who assisted us offered to bring a few different samples outside to the rack to see which option would work best for us. That meant we didn’t need to make multiple trips into the store to determine what we needed to purchase. Very thoughtful and helpful to two now very tired travelers. We purchased what we needed just before they closed at 6 p.m. As the clerk left work for the day in his car, at about 6:20 p.m., he stopped by to make sure we didn’t need anything more before he left. Since we were almost ready to leave, we thanked him once again for his help and for checking to make sure we had all we needed.
By this time, we knew we still had at least an hour-and-a-half drive to get to the Yosemite Lakes RV Resort and decided to eat dinner in Angels Camp. Back on the road again after our dinner, we made it to the resort around 9:45 p.m., totally ready to crash after a very full day.
We wanted to write something about our experience as we felt that our day could have been a terrible event if it hadn’t been for all those people and businesses that went out of their way to help total strangers. We realize that they made choices that day to assist us when they could have easily looked the other way and not helped. You all made a difference that day by being caring humans willing to lend a hand when it was desperately needed. We will never be able to fully express our appreciation for all that was offered to us by each of you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for helping us see that there are still people out there with kind hearts and caring attitudes.