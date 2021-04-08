Spring is the season of rebirth, new growth and fresh new possibilities, so it is only natural that we’re inspired to make changes in our lives and homes at this time of year. Many are finally feeling some optimism as more of us get vaccinated and less people are sick. As the days grow longer, the temperatures warmer and the sun brighter, let’s take a little time to lighten up and celebrate the beauty of the season.
There will undoubtedly still be gloomy days ahead, but it is time to start thinking about how to bring springtime accents into our everyday environment. Inspiration is all around us, so let’s discuss a few possibilities:
Cut a half-dozen daffodils, crocuses or tulips from the yard and bring them inside. Whether mixed with other greenery or placed alone in a vase, these little bits of sunshine will put a smile on your face whenever you see them.
Create an Easter vignette that will carry you through spring. Arrange a collection of birds’ nests, ceramic rabbits or chicks, decorative eggs, garden statuaries, bits of greenery, a birdcage or other seasonal goodies, and adorn a tabletop, or spread them around the room. Choose your favorite spring colors from this collection, and use them in other things like candles, a tablecloth, or artwork.
Replace heavy fabrics with lighter ones. Bedspreads, pillows, throws, drapery and even bathrobes can be cleaned now and put away, then updated with others in lighter colors and fabrics. Replace velvet with silk, chenille with cotton, or flannel with seersucker, for example. It’s time to lighten up!
Dark colors should be replaced with light. Pack away the accessories in dark tones and bring out the bright. If you aren’t fond of traditional pastel colors, consider using the more current, vibrant tones like bright green, burnt orange and yellow instead. Change color in walls, painted furniture, and home accents, so that the deep colors that soothed you in the winter months are replaced by lighter, fresher, brighter tones for spring.
Check your curb appeal. Stand outside your home and try to be objective as you look at your house from the curb: what do you see? It doesn’t take much effort to sweep the walkway, put out a welcome mat, or add a springtime wreath to the door. If the façade of your house is plain, the exterior walls can be accented with a decorative plaque, seasonal flag, a pretty thermometer, address plaque or birdfeeder. Remember, your home’s exterior welcomes friends and family, and it makes a strong first impression.
Prepare for the yard work to come. Do you have the lawn seed, potting soil and tools you will need for that first day spent working outside? Check the garage or tool shed and take a quick inventory for the upcoming demands of the season.
Last, but not least, pull out, clean and arrange patio chairs and tables to make an outdoor seating area that will be inviting and comfortable now, and for the sunny days to come!
We have a lot to look forward to in 2021.