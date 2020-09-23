Editor

St. Patrick’s Helping Hands would like to thank the Calaveras Community Foundation for the $1,800 donation to our Food Pantry. This grant was used to help purchase food to help the many residents of Calaveras County who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Patrick’s Helping Hands is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation that distributes food to any resident of Calaveras County once a week. In 2019, we serviced 1,647 households, 3,412 individuals and 168 homeless.

St. Patrick’s Helping Hands,

Angels Camp

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.