Editor
St. Patrick’s Helping Hands would like to thank the Calaveras Community Foundation for the $1,800 donation to our Food Pantry. This grant was used to help purchase food to help the many residents of Calaveras County who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Patrick’s Helping Hands is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation that distributes food to any resident of Calaveras County once a week. In 2019, we serviced 1,647 households, 3,412 individuals and 168 homeless.
St. Patrick’s Helping Hands,
Angels Camp