Editor
Attention young people: Baby Boomers (born between 1946-1964) and Millennials (age 18-35) both represent nearly one-third of the potential voting population. In 2016, people 65 years and older voted at a 71% rate. Millennials voted at 46%. That is the 25% difference.
The U.S. has one of the lowest youth voting rates in the industrialized world. The goal should be to make it the highest. The generation that grew up in the 1960s and your generation are the two most progressive and idealist in history. The least racist, the least religiously bigoted, the least homophobic, etc. If young people voted at the same rate as seniors, you could transform the nation.
The top 1% represents the current power structure of the U.S. This includes the fossil fuel industry, the pharmaceutical and health insurance industries, the corporate media (which controls over 90% of what you read and watch), the military-industrial complex, etc. The three richest Americans own as much wealth as the bottom 160 million-plus Americans. The top 1% own more wealth than the bottom 92%.
Control of most of the wealth and power by a handful of people is known as an oligarchy. If we continue moving in that direction, we eventually wind up in a dictatorship. If we move in the opposite direction, however, we will be back in a true democracy of majority rule.
The 1% have the wealth and power, but we have the numbers. Now I may not have a PhD in math, but I can tell you that 99% is a heckuva lot more people than 1%.
To enact change will require nothing less than overwhelming the ballot box next year with the biggest voter turnout of all time by far. Not by a little bit, but by far. Most political experts think the 2020 election will be the most important election we will see in our lifetimes. The future of our country and the future of the planet will be decided next year. Please register to vote and even become involved in the political process.
Gordon Kobayashi,
Valley Springs