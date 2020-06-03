Editor
The Bret Harte Union High School District Governing Board wants to extend our appreciation to the caring community members and organizations for donations which allowed us to purchase yard signs for each of our graduating seniors.
Deepest thanks go to the Grad Night Foundation of Calaveras County, Supervisor Merita Callaway, Joanne and Casey Elliott, Murphys Business Association, Donna and Robert Hester, Gloria and Glenn Carrillo, and the men’s and women’s chapters of the Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge. Thanks also to Gateway Press for their quick turnaround time and beautiful work.
Signs were passed out to the seniors on May 27, as they came through the parking lot to get their gowns. Mrs. Lark and I were so impressed with the responses from the students. Each one was happy to get a sign and expressed their appreciation. They are still excited to graduate, even though they have given up so much of the excitement of their senior year. We have wonderful students and a giving community.
Gail Bunge,
BHUHSD board member