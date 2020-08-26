Editor
I’ve recently heard the president claim that vote by mail (VBM) is not safe. From my own experience, I find this notion hard to fathom.
I’ve been a permanent VBM voter for decades and have never had a problem. I’m very familiar with voting procedures here in Placer County, but decided to check with the elections office in each of the other nine counties in California’s District 4.
I was very pleased to learn that all 10 counties take similar precautions. Prior to the state mandated VBM rule for the Nov. 3, 2020 election, all CD4 counties had 75%-100% VBM. All 10 counties send ballots to registered voters only. All 10 counties compare the signature on the ballot envelope to the signature on the voter registration form. If there is a problem, officials will contact the voter to make sure their vote can be counted. All 10 counties will give a voter a new ballot if theirs is lost or spoiled. Ballots are numbered so officials can verify that the voter has not already voted and will count only the first ballot received. All 10 counties will have increased numbers of secure drop boxes and voting centers for the Nov. 3 election.
Voting centers will be open a minimum of four days in each county. Not only is VBM safe but paper ballots cannot be hacked as voting machines can be. In addition, VBM has successfully and safely been used by our military since the Civil War.
Cynthia Davis,
Penryn