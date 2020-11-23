Trump has refused to concede, and millions of his followers believe that the election was stolen somehow even though there is no evidence. Trump keeps claiming massive fraud. Dead people were voting by the thousands, maybe millions. All mail-in ballots are riddled with fraud. The Venezuelans are involved somehow. And the Chinese. And the Germans, But not the Russians. Never the Russians.
The Secretary of State of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, recently certified the election after a recount. Biden won. He was savaged by people from his own party who insisted he should resign, just for doing his job. He’s a numbers guy. He said, “Numbers don’t lie.” He also suggested that discouraging mail-in ballots cost Trump the election.
An older friend of mine I’ll call Lillie, posted on Facebook that she is staying on the Trump train because the president won the election. She also thinks that Trump won the election in California. Her reasoning? Trump won in Calaveras County by 20 points.
I explained to her that Calaveras County has about 44,000 people, almost 27,000 voted, which is a great turnout. That’s nothing compared to the other millions of voters in the populous state of California. 11,019,661 votes for Biden. 5,934,388 votes for Trump. Since Democrats outnumber Republicans by almost two to one, the election results make sense.
But not to Lillie. She believes in her heart that Trump won California.
No amount of data or reasoning will convince her otherwise. Her friends came to her defense. They also believe Trump was cheated somehow because he keeps repeating the lies. God is on their side. If Biden is elected, the country will turn into a Marxist police state. Only 6% of the 255,000 who died from COVID-19 actually died from the virus. You can’t trust the mainstream media. One friend believes the QAnon nonsense that Democrats are cannibalistic baby killers who drink their blood to stay young. They have a McCarthyesqe suitcase full of rumors and accusations of fraud. Where is the evidence? They say it’s coming.
It doesn’t matter to them that Trump-appointed Christopher Krebs, the director of federal election security, disputed what Trump was saying. He and others in Homeland Security issued a united statement that there was no fraud and that it was “one of the most secure elections ever.” But Trump didn’t want to hear that. Krebs was fired in a tweet.
It doesn’t matter to them that each county in each state certifies the election. There is a whole ladder of checking until it gets to the secretary of each state in the country. They’ve certified it. The election is over. Recounts have been done. Biden won. No amount of mistakes or fraud could overturn the election.
Trump is one for 30 in court cases. The one case they won let observers stand closer to poll workers. Most got thrown out for lack of evidence. Or the Trump lawyers withdrew the suit because they can’t prove anything. Or paperwork is not filled out properly. Pretending to file lawsuits is apparently more important than winning the cases. They are throwing spaghetti on the wall and seeing if anything will stick. Nothing has yet.
Refusing to concede if you lose is the exact opposite of what our constitution is all about. No president has ever done this before. Trying to suppress people from voting or not counting their ballots sounds more like Russia than the USA. The problem is many people don’t trust their government or the press anymore. They either don’t know what to believe, don’t believe anything, or they believe nonsense. The idea is to sow doubt about everything. That’s the legacy Trump leaves us.
I think it’s partly about Trump raising money to pay his bills. He knows he lost but he’s desperate. It’s about Trump stirring up his base so they will give him money and keep it coming for years. The guy owes over $400 million. His properties and golf courses are hemorrhaging money. His campaign owes millions. Where else is he going to get that money? The more he convinces his followers he was cheated, the more money they will throw at his lost cause. Trump has mentioned he’s running for president in 2024. A strange move for someone claiming to have won the election. A PAC called “Save America” has been set up so money can flow in.
Only a few Republicans have acknowledged Biden as the president-elect. One of them, Mitt Romney, said that Trump’s team “has failed to show any widespread fraud,” and he slammed the president for allegedly pressuring state and local officials to “subvert the will of the people and overturn the election.” Romney added, “It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President.”
That’s a start. Where are the other Republican “patriots?”
Don Urbanus is a resident of Valley Springs. Contact him at risingsun@caltel.com.