Editor
Be proud of democracy and participate.
Recent world events should remind us that we are lucky to live in a democratic nation. So kudos to any reader who voted in the recent June primaries!
I am disappointed to read that less than half of Calaveras County's registered voters participated in this vote. This seems to send a message that we simply don't care enough about what our government does.
But isn't elected representation exactly what this nation was founded for? Hasn't history given us enough lessons?
If you think your vote doesn't matter, take note that less than 500 votes determined the newest county supervisor. That's the difference of a few neighborhoods, and a county supervisor is the most direct representative we have.
Just think about the numbers: To the U.S. president, you are 1 of about 331,000,000. To your county supervisor, you are 1 of about 9,000.
So as we prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, I urge you to honor your country—the beacon of democracy—by participating in it. To register to vote in the November election go to the secretary of state’s website at www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration. If you prefer to fill out the paper registration form, go to the county elections office in San Andreas.
To learn more about local government, what it's doing right now, and how to get involved as a citizen, visit Community Action Project at www.calaverascap.com. Community Action Project (CAP) is a nonprofit organization focused on citizen participation in land use and resource planning for Calaveras County.
Austen Thibault, Outreach Coordinator, Community Action Project & Calaveras Planning Coalition
San Andreas