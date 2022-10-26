Editor
It is with great pride that I write this letter in support of Gail Bunge for Bret Harte Union High School District’s governing board.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor
It is with great pride that I write this letter in support of Gail Bunge for Bret Harte Union High School District’s governing board.
I was fortunate enough to work with Gail for several years as the fiscal officer for the district. During that time, I found Gail to be engaged, professional, and committed to the task of preparing students to become the best they could be. She was always inclusive and valued diversity in staff as well as opinions.
Gail always did her “homework” and came to meetings prepared with questions upon which she could make informed decisions. She was instrumental in the completion of many projects that enhanced the campus for use by the students as well as the entire community. In addition, Gail was frequently present on the campus so she was available to students and staff.
Many people don’t realize that there’s no salary for this position. It takes so much personal commitment to be able to be present, do the reading and/or research required to be prepared for meetings and subsequent decisions, and to put in the time and effort the public demands. Gail Bunge is the person prepared for this commitment.
Please vote for Gail Bunge to continue serving on the board of the Bret Harte Union High School District.
Gloria Carrillo
Sonora
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.