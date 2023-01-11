Editor
Thank you for the good news about the county plans for a new mental health center! As a community, we have become overwhelmed with the behavioral/mental health needs all around us. One of the most visible has been the high increase of those “living on the streets.” Your article mentioned the new center will be built so “members of the community will receive necessary services at one central location.” Will that also include emergency shelter? The government center is the perfect location. I would be willing to help provide this much needed service.