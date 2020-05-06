As we in Calaveras County have been required to “shelter-in-place” the past several weeks, I hope you have found time to sneak outdoors, as well. Even if you choose to stay close to your home for now, there is always some kind of outdoor space available to enjoy. Whether you live in an apartment, condo or family home, outside seating is an absolute must, as it adds instant quality to your day-to-day life.
I am always impressed to note city balconies both here and abroad, where every square inch is utilized; for sitting, for laundry and for storage, among other things. Remember, even the smallest balcony or tiniest deck has room for two café chairs, with a small table in between to set a drink or hold a potted plant. Additionally, an appropriately sized indoor/outdoor rug and a couple pillows add texture and color, and a windchime or water feature offers soothing sound. An umbrella, awning or sunshade provides coverage, if needed. Consider hanging a lantern or two (or three!) from the prongs of your umbrella, roof soffit or nearby tree using wire, twine or rope. These decorative items bring additional layers of interest, as well as potential evening illumination and instant ambience.
If you have a small patio, a table with four chairs requires little space, but still provides a wonderful option for enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning, eating a meal al fresco, or relaxing with a glass of wine in the evening. As we all know, there is something about being outside that causes us to slow down; to talk and eat more slowly, look at our surroundings, and feel the sun on our face and hear the birds in the trees.
Larger patios or decks can be further enhanced by a long picnic or farm table, additional seating and an assortment of potted plants. Consider outdoor accessories like sculptures and weather-resistant wall art, and lighting and music options. If you like to a BBQ, gather plates, utensils and tablecloths, an ice bucket, citronella candles and fleece throws, and stow them in an easily available space so that they will be handy through the summer season.
If you spend a lot of evenings outside, consider glass holders for citronella votives or hurricanes for pillar candles, or a free-standing fire pit. Strings of white lights can be wrapped around boughs or strung overhead; your favorite trees may be up-lighted for nighttime appreciation. Options in solar or battery-operated lanterns and other lighting are becoming more available all the time.
On the high end, trending strong are complete outdoor kitchens, which may include a cooktop, grill, prep space and small refrigerator, and sometimes an adjacent TV! Movies are now being projected onto outdoor screens or exterior walls, and many consider it worthwhile to invest in a hammock, double lounge or inflatable mattress to fully appreciate a starry night, full moon or meteor shower.
Due to lack of mobility options, we may all be spending more time at home this summer. With initiative, effort and a little bit of cash, I encourage you to start thinking about what would truly be used and enjoyed at your house, and begin to create the perfect outdoor space for you and your family.