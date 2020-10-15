Editor
It saddens me to see what is happening across America and what is happening in this county where I have resided for 40 years. Without a doubt, I am a Biden supporter. I have heard of numerous thefts of Biden signs in the community, and some of my neighbors have had their Trump signs stolen off their private property. Trump stickers have been plastered on public highway signs. It is against the law to steal something off of private property. It is against the law to put up political signs on public property.
The First Amendment to our Constitution supports free speech and the right to assemble. I support the right of others to share their opinions. Unfortunately, in this political climate, lack of respect for others has been taken to a new high. Three years ago, a European polling company, YouGov, asked Americans whether they thought it could ever be justified for their political party to use violence to advance goals. Only 8% of those polled said anything other than “never.” This year, the group saying that political violence could be “somewhat justified” about doubled. This was across both republicans and democrats. Death threats against political figures and a political climate that forces our public health officer to resign is taking us down a road that only leads to more hatred and division.
I like my neighbors. I don’t agree with all of them on many issues, but I support their right to have their own opinions. Like most people, I want to live in a safe environment without worrying about people coming on my property to steal something that offends their political beliefs. We can be better than that.
Gail Bunge,
Murphys