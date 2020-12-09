Editor
Now that the election is “over” and our resident liberals are taking their parting shots at Donald Trump, I’d like to accept Editor Marc’s invitation to comment as a conservative.
American voters sent Donald Trump to the Oval Office in 2016 and nearly did it again in 2020. Donald Trump is an arrogant, self-righteous demagogue who treats his help like sled dogs. His media presence is nearly intolerable. These traits became evident to the world at the debut of his “reality show,” yet at least half of the voters in America preferred him over his democratic opponent(s).
It is now apparent to me that a substantial portion of U.S. citizens sponsor a profound aversion to socialism; they detest the “soft on crime” posture inherent with democratic administrations; they don’t want the country overrun with illegal immigrants; they don’t want their guns taken away; they don’t want full-term, government-funded abortion. It would be a mistake for the new presidency to ignore these people. Many of the above notions are promoted by Kamala Harris. Anyone who thinks that she will be content to sit in the shadows and function as Joe’s little helper is sadly misguided.
I feel certain that the conservative contingent in the U.S. will not treat Joe Biden as viciously as Trump was treated. No one will call for impeachment before the inauguration. Republicans will attend the ceremony, unlike the 67 Democrats that boycotted the Trump procedural. Finally, the liberal talk show hosts will have to find someone else to slander.
Dennis Grady,
San Andreas