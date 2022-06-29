Editor
Well, here we are speeding down the highway towards fascism in the USA. Teenaged rape victims are now forced to term out a pregnancy. States are preparing to pass laws restricting travel and abortion pills. It is now open season on anyone anywhere to get needlessly shot and killed. Not just children in schools are at risk, but everyone who frequents movie theaters, grocery stores, shopping areas, festivals and hospitals—in other words—all of us. And now, I guess taxpayers will foot the bill to allow religiosity to permeate and indoctrinate our public school students.
Restricting abortion does not and will not end it. It will only create more poverty, suffering, and a society overburdened with people unable to contribute to it. How many of you that say abortion should be highly restricted will be in line to adopt Down Syndrome babies? Babies without limbs? Cleft palate? Clubfoot? Congenital heart defects? I suspect none. I also expect that taxpayers will ultimately be required to foot the health care bills for all these unfortunate individuals.
We used to hold freedom of the press dear in this country until Mr. Trump declared "The press is the enemy of the people.” This was nothing more than a ruse to cover up and deny criminal behavior. Americans should run like hell away from such nonsense; but no, we regrettably embraced it while willfully remaining uninformed.
Many are equating the pandemic response with a loss of freedom. To those I say wearing a face covering does not in any way compare to having your life turned upside down and
pushed into poverty for 20 years with the inability to plan an education or career, thanks to a government that claims to know more about your body than you do.
Six unelected individuals now have the collective power to make decisions that affect all Americans. At least three of those were deemed "unqualified" by the American Bar Association.
This is no longer a representative democracy, it is the stench of fascism right under our noses.
Barbara Conroy
Altaville