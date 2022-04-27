Editor
As longtime Murphys activists we were concerned when Merita Callaway announced she was not going to run for another term. We have always found her to be approachable, hardworking and anxious to hear all sides of an issue. In these polarized days that is not only unusual, it is refreshing.
We waited to see who would step up to run for District 3 Supervisor.
We were extremely pleased when Martin Huberty stepped forward and took out nomination papers. We knew he had done an excellent job as Executive Director of the Calaveras Visitors Bureau and CEO of the Calaveras Chamber of Commerce and are impressed with the skills and commitment he will bring to the Board of Supervisors.
Having had an in depth discussion with him, I am certain that Martin will continue to be open, creative, and hardworking. He has what is needed to be our representative on the Board.
We urge everyone to take the opportunities to meet Martin and to explore together how to make this county strong and productive. Not only is he an exceptional leader, he is a really good guy. A pleasure to know.
Bob Reagan
Murphys