Editor
I applaud the candor of County Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik regarding efforts taken to address the high rate of absenteeism in our area schools (Calaveras Enterprise’s “Missing Students” story, Thursday, April 14, 2022). As a retired public school administrator and teacher, it is concerning when students aren’t in their seats each day participating in learning. The lasting impact of poor school attendance is reflected in low literacy rates. According to the National Adult Literacy Survey, 70% of all incarcerated adults cannot read at a 4th grade level, “meaning they lack the reading skills to navigate many everyday tasks or hold down anything but lower (paying) jobs.”
Our TK-12 students deserve a high-quality education provided by excellent teachers and school leadership, all things that are seemingly in place in Calaveras County. However, students have to be present to enjoy the privilege of a free education. Moreover, we need to encourage our students to continue their education to remain in our community as future professionals in the workforce.
A key component to school attendance is a feeling of connection to staff and fellow students. One such effort is proposed Senate Bill 1229, legislation which would provide $25,000 grants to aspiring clinicians who commit to serving two years in communities of high need. State Superintendent Tony Thurmond and the California Alliance for Children and Family Services are co-sponsors of the bill. Along with additional school counselors to put California towards the top of student-to-counselor ratios, instead of being near the bottom in the U.S., we need caring adults in leadership positions, such as District 3 Supervisor candidate Martin Huberty, who has demonstrated a desire to forge partnerships between our school districts, community resources as well as law enforcement.
I urge support of Martin Huberty for Supervisor as well as SB1229. Together, I believe a brighter future is in store for Calaveras County.
Doug Baughn
Arnold