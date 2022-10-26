I stood on the deck of my aunt’s house in Edmonds, Wash., last week while on vacation, overlooking Puget Sound. Whidbey Island could be seen off to the right through the haze of wildfire smoke on an otherwise uncharacteristically sunny day.

“My former boss lives on Whidbey,” I told my Aunt Marie. I explained to her how he used to split his time between his home on the island and one in Angels Camp, Calif. I said I should reach out to see how he was faring since I had heard he had been diagnosed with cancer.

