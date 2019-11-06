First, I want to thank Kip Kuntz for his Oct. 24 letter to the editor. Since I figured prominently in his criticism of liberal bias in the Enterprise Opinions page, I wanted to say that there’s no need for a formal “Mister.” Jerry will do nicely. I’ve admitted in print several times that it is hard for me to maintain a local focus. My BT (Before Trump) columns did have more of a regional flair but, for me, the dangers inherent in the current administration are too terrifying to ignore. I have also mentioned Tom McClintock, our local District 4 representative, several times, but that is because he is in lockstep with the president. When his leader calls the free press the “enemy of the people,” and McClintock ducks behind his Republican shield, it forces my mind east to the purveyor of this hysterical reign of terror.
After my first kneejerk reaction to defend myself, it dawned on me that he did not really attack me, and that his views are valid and valuable. Maybe we are both talking just about roadwork and I am focused on potholes while he is interested in speed bumps. Or, to use the mascot of the opposition party, maybe he is patting the side of an elephant that barged into our collective living rooms and assuring me what he feels is sturdy and trustworthy, while I hold its tail and fear that I just grabbed a reptile.
My point is that the discussion, or debate, is necessary. And healthy. And good. Those adjectives also apply to this weekly newspaper and all newspapers across this great land. I’ve told enough people to turn down the volume of their Fox News show. I can’t be overly sensitive when accused of only watching CNN. That isn’t true, but such payback is valid. Kip’s appraisal should go uncontested. Why? Because it was his opinion. And, as I’ve also said several times in print, the musings I submit to the Enterprise are called Op Eds. My views are not investigative journalism and only exist as an expression of my perspective. That the Enterprise publishes both my column and Kip’s letter proves the value of a local newspaper. It is an added bonus that the Enterprise staff can maintain its high standards in the face of the Wired World that leans on its local enterprise (pardon the pun) like a bloated cow against a rusty fence.
I am not cavalier about the state I was born and raised in. I am proud of the powerful women representing us, but I am not naive about how they acquired their resources that afford them the chance to go into public service, that labor tends to be more about servicing their own portfolios than about working for the good on their constituencies. Still, if objectivity is the goal, then why did Kip only highlight Democratic politicians? Just a few months ago the GOP held both houses of Congress as well as the presidency. I saw no Democrats begging for foreign help to shift the 2016 election in Trump’s favor. I haven’t seen Democrats catering to Russia’s wishes and methodically checking off items on Putin’s to-do list. If nothing else, Trump is a walking condemnation of the campaign forecasts that what the country needs in the White House is a successful businessman.
Yes, Gov. Gavin Newsom has and will have problems. He also has sanctuary cities. Homelessness is a scourge. But, hey, we just got a new pro soccer team in Sacramento, guys (that was pure sarcasm). What about that? Well, nothing about that. The world turns and we all do what we can. We make mistakes. We move on. We sometimes do not make mistakes, but we need to be able to absorb healthy criticism if we demand the right to spew our own across a community resource. It amazes me each time I open the Enterprise (and, yes, I go right to the Op Ed section every time I pick up the paper at my post office box) and see my smirking face and my salubrious words. Oh, by the way, have you heard that Washington, D.C., is talking about doing away with our post offices now?
Jerry Tuck is a retired San Andreas resident and an indie author. Contact him olwhofan@aol.com or at his website, tucknrole.com.