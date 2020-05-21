I have learned a lot of things and experienced a lot of firsts during this time.
Globalism has not worked – I remember in the past 10 years a lot of elderly people would tell me that the United States doesn’t make anything anymore. I shrugged it off thinking a lot of the things I buy are “Made in America.” If you really take the time to look into this, as I have, you realize that we don’t really make a lot of things. We assemble a lot of things, but we really don’t make a lot of things from start to finish.
We rely on other countries to supply the parts needed to assemble our products. Case in point: we couldn’t finish a lot of ventilators because we were waiting on Chinese circuit boards. I also didn’t realize until this pandemic that the last antibiotic plant closed four years ago. We do not make any antibiotics but rely on China for most of it. Now tell me how the Clintons, Bushes and the Obamas could put this country in that type of situation, relying on a communist government to control our health – not to mention the outsourced jobs it has caused.
California’s government is even worse than I thought. Now this is a big statement, considering I’ve never thought it has been good anyway. At the beginning of this pandemic, I thought the governor was actually doing a pretty good job. Then, over time, saw his transformation into Emperor Newsom. I have been listening to the emperor’s news conferences quite a bit, and at the beginning, I could understand what he was trying to do. His constant was and is, we will let the data and science drive our decisions.
Unfortunately, the governor has decided to use his own data and science so he can continue his lockdown strategy. Look at the data folks; we have achieved what he set out for in the beginning. Now he needs tracers and vaccines. It is not flattening the curve anymore, it’s now a cure. He continues with his draconian shutdown policies and then complains about his budget shortfall. What did you expect genius?
Now Newsom wants the federal government (Aunt Nancy) to bail him out. Cut school funding but continue to give millions to illegal immigrants. Now that’s a man with a plan!
I haven’t been impressed with our local politicians either. I didn’t know that our livelihoods and county economy were all in the hands of one man who is not elected by the people. I would really like to know where our board of supervisors stand on reopening. I listened to a board meeting and couldn’t figure out really where they stood; it appeared that they were behind whatever Dr. Kelaita said. I’ve seen other counties boards who have worse numbers than ours be way more aggressive to reopen.
Liberalism is dead – one of the things that I did respect about liberals was they were always defenders of civil rights. Where are they now? You have a governor who has and tried to continue to shut down protests. Facebook and YouTube are taking down postings of people speaking out against the lockdowns. This is a direct violation of the First Amendment. What happened to the liberal saying, “Power to the people?” You have a government that is running your state off of edicts from the governor. These are not laws that have been passed through our government officials, but by only one man. This happens in communist countries, not in our democracy. I guess liberalism only matters when it fits a narrative.
There’s no turning you Trump haters. For three years all I have heard from the left is Russia collusion, then impeachment. I have read articles in this newspaper constantly on this subject from its contributors; I don’t need to say who you are, but you and everyone else knows. Now we find out what we always knew. It was all about nothing. In President Trump’s words, “a hoax.” Don’t trust my words, go look at Adam Schiff’s own report.
All the intelligence people who were all Trump haters said under oath they saw nothing. Still, they went on with the impeachment, and you all supported it hook, line and sinker. You continued to watch and feed off the CNN and MSNBC lies they fed you, day after day.
I am willing to wager that a lot of you continue to support outlets and people who have been lying to you for three years. No matter what the facts say, you will continue to keep your minds closed because of the disdain you have for the man. I’m sure we will not hear any kind of apology of admittance of being mistaken, just move on to the next thing that maybe has a chance to get President Trump. But that’s your right, for I do believe in the First Amendment.
In closing, if anybody knows the people who live in that house coming into Jackson with those banners in front of his house that have been stating Trump’s collusion with Russia for the past three years, can you please tell him that maybe he should change it to, “WE WERE WRONG. IT WAS ALL A HOAX.”
Kip Kuntz is a resident of Valley Springs.