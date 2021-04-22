The song goes, “I beg your pardon. I never promised you a rose garden.” Well, I did promise my wife a rose garden. I planted 10 roses so I could pick her a fragrant bouquet. Nothing says, “I love you” like roses, right? Or is it diamonds? She got diamonds when I married her. No, it’s roses she wants now. I am sure of it. Besides, diamonds have no fragrance.
I chose only the most beautiful and fragrant roses. With my extensive horticultural knowledge of insects, disease and fertilizers, I figured it was a sure bet. I wasn’t worried about deer. We rarely had deer at our house. An occasional spray of Liquid Fence would take care of them. I didn’t count on a family of five deer, however. Two fawns are worse than two hungry teenagers and can get into areas an adult never could.
Just before I could cut that bouquet, the deer would nip off the rose buds. They had no appreciation of the beauty of a rose. They didn’t even wait for it to bloom! Most of the time the deer didn’t even bother with the leaves. No, I had to have finicky connoisseurs eating only the buds. A bouquet of rose leaves wasn’t what I had in mind.
Fortunately, I had plenty of Liquid Fence. Just spray it on the plant and the deer leave it alone—for a while. The only problem was that a rose bud can grow a lot in a week. If I stumbled on my weekly spraying routine, the deer were waiting to gobble the new buds. I had some expensive motion detector sprinklers. The sprinklers chase the deer away when the motion detector is activated—and it works 24-seven. Problem solved.
Until the battery died. And then one sprinkler sprung a leak. The ground flooded and the sprinkler fell over. The deer stepped around it and ate the roses.
I started doing some research on BB and pellet guns. Surely, a thump from a pellet wouldn’t do any harm and would chase them away. Wrong! Shooting or injuring a deer with a BB or pellet gun is illegal. Then I had a stroke of genius. I have been in many melodramas and had a stage revolver that shot blanks. It sounds just like a .22 bullet being shot. In fact, it is a .22 shell without a bullet. I eagerly loaded the gun with blanks. I don’t think there is any law that says you can’t shoot a deer with blanks. My stage gun worked! It was very satisfying to see the deer jump and run off.
Except the deer only ran off about 50 feet and paused wondering why the human was bothering them. I chased and yelled and shot the gun again. They ran off another 50 feet and turned to look at me. What was the matter with this human? Didn’t he know they were in the middle of eating?
What was the matter with these stupid deer? Didn’t they know what a gun was? The gun has a red plug at the tip of the barrel. I am pretty sure the deer don’t know what that means. It’s possible that their lack of fear came from their belief that I was an unbelievably bad shot and they had nothing to worry about.
As the summer wore on, the deer wore me out. And they got hungrier as the fields turned brown and dry. They didn’t care about flower buds anymore. They stripped the roses of leaves. When it was time to prune them in January, I was wondering if they would come back.
I lost the battle but not the war. There is a thing called “deer fencing.” I installed hundreds of feet of it and enclosed my nursery, garden and fruit trees. I used old well pipe cut in half as occasional fence posts, allowing me to run a black string along the top making the fence appear almost eight-feet tall.
The roses were aesthetically planted in the shape of a crescent moon near the house—far away from the deer fencing unfortunately. I didn’t want the roses to look imprisoned. Instead, I installed four-foot fencing around the roses. High enough to keep the deer from grazing on them, but too close together for them to jump in. Another two-foot fence circles the four-foot fence keeping the deer a nibling length away. Currently, the roses are fat, happy and covered in buds. The deer can see but can’t eat the roses. It’s very satisfying. I have a little fold in the fence that allows me to enter and pick a bouquet of roses for my wife. Life is sweet. And just in time for a Mother’s Day bouquet.
