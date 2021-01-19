One last time let’s exonerate Donald Trump. He didn’t create himself—America did. His thoughts, attitudes, emotions and beliefs are not those of some free-willed homunculus inside a vacuum in his head. They’re the predictable consequence of growing up into an often greedy, competitive and racist society. He didn’t make his choices; they were made for him by the culture in which he swims. The question is, why did he fall prey to all the worst aspects of the American culture rather than the best?
Donald Trump was not born a racist—our society imbued him with racist, white supremacist attitudes. His family discriminated against minorities in business, tolerated his degrading speech about Jews and Blacks, and when given the powers of the presidency, he couldn’t bring himself to denounce the systemic racism seething below the surface in our society. Even when it roiled to the surface and boiled over with an opportunity to condemn it, he refused. There’s no racist gene in his DNA, but there is an epigenetic racism in our history, heritage and culture.
Trump was not born a misogynist with an extra Y chromosome. Our male-dominated, paternalistic society places men above women in families, boardrooms and government. We have never fully risen above the belief that women are the weaker sex, to be seen but not heard, here to be supportive of men. American society values beauty in women, not strength and character. Of course, he selected thin, beautiful wives. We even created an image for him—tanned and groomed in the back seat of a limousine. What he couldn’t attain naturally he accomplished with makeup, quaffed hair and a bulky suit. Too often in America, image is reality.
Capitalism made him greedy and our complex legal and financial systems made it possible for him to accumulate huge amounts of wealth by using available avenues for fraud, our Byzantine tax codes, our impenetrable banking systems, and our intricate legal system. Lawyers are for hire. When his wealth was not enough, his greed for power was his undoing, not realizing that his affairs and financial affairs would be exposed by the laser-focused investigative reporting that falls on all people in positions of power and responsibility.
Trump was not born competitive. Competitiveness was inculcated into his psyche by an American culture that values competition—in sports, in commerce, in school and in politics. Win at any cost. Call me anything but not a loser. Even if I lose. He used and abused his power no matter how unfair or duplicitous the means. As did his party. If you have the power, refuse to accept a Supreme Court nomination from the opposing party’s president in his last year in office, but not from your party’s president in his last months. Wield power like a sword.
Fear and xenophobia are also endemic in America and led to his immigration policies based on punishing individuals and families who dared come to our border seeking refuge. Trump was only reacting to that fear and giving his base what they wanted. He didn’t hate those children in cages. They were just the collateral damage of political expediency.
Truth is no longer valued by all Americans—scientific truth, medical truth, historical truth. These only get in your way if you want to believe something else. If you believe that people should be free to choose whether to wear a mask, then medical science is full of lies no matter how many people die. If those people are disproportionately the poor and disadvantaged ethnic groups, those without good nutrition and access to affordable healthcare, those huddled together in poverty, so be it.
What finished him off was the acceptance of violence by some Americans as an appropriate means to a political end. A mob mentality created him, and he in turn created a mob. He lied to them, told them they’d been robbed, urged them on, called them patriots, praised their valor, and then sent them to the capitol thinking, somehow, they’d save his pride and presidency. Instead, the monster’s monster became as unhinged as he is: uncontrollable, violent and destructive. It was as if they were the embodiment of every deluded, paranoid, power-hungry thought in his head.
The American zeitgeist created Donald Trump. If it hadn’t been him, it would eventually have been some other white, privileged, wealthy, amoral man filled with greed and an overreaching hunger for power.
During these darkest days we need to remember that Americans also believe in equality, compassion, fairness, tolerance, integrity and love. These are also part of our American culture. Those who exhibit these attitudes don’t choose them any more than Trump chooses his. We are all a reflection of our conflicted American culture. Now’s a good time for our nation to shed light on our brighter and darker angels so that no person of such low character ever again reaches the highest office in our land.
Jim Pesout is a retired high school teacher who lives in Mountain Ranch. You can reach him at jpesout@gmail.com.