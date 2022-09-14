It’s that time of year! Families are sending their children off to college and a brighter future. And if you’re a veteran, your dependents could be eligible for the College Fee Waiver program offered through the California Department of Veterans Affairs.

The College Fee Waiver program is a state program which waives the mandatory systemwide tuition and fees at any State of California Community College, California State University, or University of California. It does not cover expenses such as books and materials, lodging, food, etc.

