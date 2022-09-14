It’s that time of year! Families are sending their children off to college and a brighter future. And if you’re a veteran, your dependents could be eligible for the College Fee Waiver program offered through the California Department of Veterans Affairs.
The College Fee Waiver program is a state program which waives the mandatory systemwide tuition and fees at any State of California Community College, California State University, or University of California. It does not cover expenses such as books and materials, lodging, food, etc.
There are four different plans in the College Fee Waiver program:
Plan A: Is for dependents of wartime veterans who are totally disabled due to military service or whose death was determined to have been service connected. Eligible dependents are:
Unmarried surviving spouse
Children over age 14 and under age 27 (if the child is also a veteran the age limit extends to age 30)
Plan B: Is for children of veterans who have a service connected disability, who had a service connected disability at the time of their death or who died of service related causes. The child’s annual income plus any support the child receives from their parents cannot exceed the annual income limits.
Plan C: Is for any dependent of a member of the California National Guard who, while on active service to the State, was killed, died from a disability which was the direct result of an event that occurred while in active service to the State or is permanently disabled as a result of an event that occurred while in active service to the State. Surviving spouses who are not remarried are also eligible.
Plan D: Medal of Honor recipients and their children under age 27 are eligible. However, benefits are limited to undergraduate studies only and applicants must meet income and age requirements.
The Calaveras County Veterans Service Office processed and approved 13 College Fee Waiver applications from July 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022. The monetary value of these waivers was $84,844.00.