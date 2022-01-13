It was 1856. States were designated either slave or free. The Civil War was five years away. The country was polarized. There was no middle ground. Either you believed that Black people were inferior and property, or you believed that “all men were created equal,” including Blacks.
Senator Charles Sumner, a leading abolitionist from Massachusetts, was writing at his desk in an almost empty senate chamber. Two days earlier, Sumner had delivered a scathing speech about slaveholders. Rep. Preston Brooks, from the slave state of South Carolina, entered the chamber with a walking cane that had a metal top. Brooks confronted Sumner and proceeded to beat him with his cane. The cane broken, Brooks continued the beating. He left Sumner unconscious, almost dead, on the chamber floor.
Sumner became a martyr in the north, and Brooks a hero in the south. Brooks was cheered and congratulated by southerners, who thought Sumner was faking his injuries, often offering to buy Brooks a new cane. It took Sumner three years to recover from the attack. Northerners were outraged. The attack galvanized public sentiment in the north against slavery. The result was the election of Lincoln to the presidency. The south, however, would not accept that outcome, and seceded from the union. The Civil War began when they attacked Fort Sumter in 1861.
In 2020, Biden was elected president. Even before the election, then-president Trump refused to say if he would concede if he lost. Instead, he claimed only massive fraud could deny him the presidency. Biden won the popular vote by over 7 million votes and the Electoral College by 74 votes. Trump lost 60 election lawsuits, including two at the Supreme Court. Many of the judges were appointed by Trump. All recounts from contested states had Biden winning. Six states had partisan recounts of the recounts, and Biden still won. Yet Trump refuses to concede. Fully 70% of Republicans believe that Biden cheated. Trump claims he “won by a landslide.” Trump’s own Attorney General, William Barr, stated there was not enough fraud anywhere to overturn the election.
Where is the proof of election fraud? How can there be that much of a divide on facts?
We also have alternative realities regarding the attack on the capitol on Jan. 6. One side says it was a peaceful unarmed protest, mostly by tourists. The other side calls it an insurrection by a mob sent to the capitol to stop the counting of the electoral votes.
Of the huge crowd, a thousand people unlawfully entered the capitol building—many smashing windows and doors to get inside and stop the count. They violently attacked the capitol police with flagpoles, bats, crutches, skateboards, stun guns, and pepper spray. Some were armed with guns and knives. One-hundred-and-forty police officers were injured—some severely. The inside of the capitol was trashed and defiled. Five people died either during or after. Of those thousand, over 700 have been arrested and charged with crimes. Yet 60% of Republicans don’t think Jan. 6 was violent.
The definition of insurrection: A violent uprising against an authority or government.
The FBI asked those arrested why they attacked the capitol. They said Trump sent them. They were chanting for Vice President Pence to be hanged because he wouldn’t stop the count. Trump’s press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump “gleefully” watched the riot, gushing, “They’re fighting for me!”
A recent poll found that 30% of Republicans, 17% of Independents, and 11% of Democrats agreed that “True American patriots may have to resort to violence to save the country.” Of those Republicans that thought the election was stolen, it is almost 40%. This is a recipe for disaster.
I wasn’t happy when Bush edged out Gore. But Gore graciously conceded. I wasn’t happy when Hillary lost to Trump. But Hillary conceded. That’s what happens in a democracy—a peaceful transition. But Trump won’t concede. Instead, we get the Big Lie—that Trump won the election. Republicans who furiously condemned the Jan. 6 attack have now backtracked because to cross Trump is political suicide.
Although Republicans held dozens of hearings over two years on Benghazi, only a few brave souls have voted to investigate the Jan. 6 attack. To do so invites scorn from Trump, primary challenges, and jeers about being a “RINO” from angry constituents. Even the 10 Republicans in the House that voted for the Infrastructure Bill have received death threats. To stand up is to stick out.
It’s time for all of us in the United States to remember, if we still want a United States, that the oath is to preserve, protect, and defend the constitution. The president takes that oath. Nobody takes an oath to be loyal to the president.