Editor
We began coming to Calaveras in the late 1990s, purchased land in 2010, bought a house in 2016, and have made this our full-time residence since 2020. What drew us here is the natural beauty of the area and its people. We honestly can’t imagine calling anywhere else home. We also understand how home buyers, primarily from outside Calaveras, have been driving up housing and rental prices, especially over the last few years.
Of course, this problem is not specific to Calaveras. Housing prices are up significantly in every part of the country—in many areas, growing even more rapidly than in Calaveras County. As businesspeople, we understand that Calaveras needs to attract all kinds of people to the area. This includes those who invest in the businesses and infrastructure a thriving county needs and the people critically necessary to work in those businesses and build extraordinary lives for themselves and their families.
In talking to Martin Huberty about this issue, we are utterly confident that both his mind and his heart are in the right place to best balance growth with the needs of all community members in mind. Rarely have we met a person more caring, thoughtful, and selfless. Martin has nothing to personally gain from tackling these challenges—which is critical to consider when voting someone into office. We are not looking for someone who already seems to have all the answers predetermined. We need someone who has the education, experience, and personality that will build coalitions and seek compromise.
We strongly support Martin Huberty for Calaveras County Supervisor, and we urge you to do the same.
Blaine and Wendy Mathieu
Murphys