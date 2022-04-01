A rolling song from high above resonates through the still air of dawn. Even before the finches and robins wake, the greater sandhill cranes are soaring high, heading north in unison in giant waves. They are currently crossing Central California on their way to their summer homes in Northern California and the Oregon wetlands.
In the 1800s, migrating swoops of cranes often blotted out the sun for days or weeks on end, but by 1940 fewer than 1,000 greater sandhill cranes remained in North America, with fewer than five breeding pairs in California. However, these resourceful birds have proven themselves highly adaptable and now boast a North American population of 100,000, with over 1,000 breeding pairs counted in California.
The remarkable ability of cranes to adapt should not come as a complete surprise. Crane fossils as old as 10 million years have been found, making them one of the longest-lived bird species in existence today. Modern cranes practice much of the ancient wisdom of their species, including camouflaging themselves with mud when resting and feeding to evade predators. The protection this offers is not just temporary, as the iron-rich mud the cranes favor stains their feathers burnt orange, keeping them safer over the long haul.
Greater sandhill cranes, or antigone canadensis tabida, are the largest of the crane species in North America. These impressive birds have a wingspan over seven feet and stand more than four feet tall. Cranes fly in amorphous flocks formed like giant wings, which constantly change shape. This allows them to fly with incredible speed and ease, utilizing tail winds and thermals to propel themselves northward. Sometimes you can spot the formation swirl like turbulent water as they encounter a thermal and readjust their position in the airstream.
Massive flocks of cranes earlier this month passed over our region, sometimes unseen but always heard. The cranes’ distinctive rolling song is produced in their elongated spiral trachea, which resembles a French horn. Their hollow sternum acts as a reverberation chamber delivering the characteristic deep full tones. Spanish explorers described their song as an infinitely rolled “R,” a sound that doesn’t exist in English. I find myself envious of the crane’s vocal mastery each time my tongue trips on that rolling “R” in Spanish.
On the ground, the crane’s swooning, hopping, jumping, bowing and stick-tossing dances are as impressive as their song. The dances are most often associated with courtship, but cranes of all ages and sexes dance in mutual exchanges that appear to reduce conflict and stress within the flock.
As omnivores and opportunistic feeders, greater sandhill cranes can live for up to 30 years and generally mate for life. Mating dances begin in the cranes’ southern Central Valley home and continue during migration. These dances culminate at the nesting site with the pair singing in unison, bills pointed skyward. Pairs of cranes build their nests together, most commonly in the shallow waters of wetlands in Northern California and Southern Oregon.
The rolling song emanating from the giant wings of cranes soaring overhead this month are a potent reminder of not only the changing seasons but also the resiliency, ingenuity and adaptability of Life. In the face of ongoing dramatic loss of wetlands, the cranes continue to adapt, recover and expand their range. They show us the powerful creative energy that exists in all life forces, one that grows exponentially when communities of individuals work in unison. It’s time for all of us to tap into that energy and steward a desirable future into existence. The future starts now.