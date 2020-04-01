Are handshakes on their way to extinction? For most people over 70 and even for a lot of people under that benchmark, the handshake is an automatic reflex. Whether it is meeting someone for the first time or just renewing an acquaintance, my hand knows exactly what to do. It knows to be firm not limp, warm not cold, clean not soiled, and friendly not aggressive. Some people, upon thrusting their hand out for a handshake, have no concept of the limp part, but have substituted bone-crushing for the firm part. This is not pleasant and in the case of a few of my joints, painful.
Now for a one-paragraph history (feel free to skip) on the handshake, based on the amazing research of my staff. Besides the fact that such hand movements have been around since at least the ninth century B.C.E., they have been credited with showing that the owners of the hands didn’t have any hidden pistols or, more likely, knives and other instruments of mayhem hiding in their hand (don’t know what it says about the other hand). Seventeenth century Quakers have been credited with the more modern practice of clasping hands to indicate trust and to avoid having to tip one’s hat or bowing. Thanks to the History Channel for all the above information.
We are now trying to find new forms of handshakes which reduce the risk of transferring evil little microbes that can cause illness and even death to the handshaker or the handshakee. One effort to avoid the sharing of germs is the fist bump. Also, according to Wikipedia, it could also be called “power five” or “tater” or “knucks” or other evocative names. Tater? The fist bump, according to some epidemiologists, is not good enough – for it can still easily transfer viruses and other germs. Another one, the elbow bump also does not make the grade, because apparently these little microscopic demons can attach to clothes or other areas of the body and then leap onto the uninfected participants body and wreak havoc.
Fortunately, there are a whole slew of alternatives to the standard handshake, fist and elbow bumps. There is something called the “Wuhan shake” which comes right out of, you guessed it, Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei province in the People’s Republic of China. When you greet someone, you both reach out with your feet and touch them together. This is a good solution for those folks who have great balance. Not so good for those who don’t.
Another solution to the no-touch greeting is the “air high five” which does not mean jumping into the air and trying to connect a normal high five. This simple procedure involves both greeters putting hands in the high-five position of choice. If the positions match you win, if not you get to do it again. OK, I admit I just made that up, but maybe there is a grain of entertainment potential in that idea. Given the high intelligence of Enterprise readers, they will figure out how to best do this one.
One form of the “new” handshake is a greeting that arose from Hindu and yoga traditions. Namaste, coming from Sanskrit means “bowing to you” or “I bow to you.” In order to affect this touchless greeting, you do a pleasant little inclination of your upper torso while intoning Namaste or just folding your hands in a prayerful manner. Greeting is done and everyone is free to move in a more peaceful and contemplative way. Unless you have a mind like mine which has never been good at achieving much in the way of peacefulness or quiet or even contemplativeness. Most people have a cross to bear and that is one of mine.
No matter what form of non-touch greeting you decide to adopt, it is important to remember why we need to be aware of physical distancing and hand-washing. We must do these things in order to stem the tide of our latest out-of-control microbe. It is my personal hope that someday we can resurrect the usual handshake as well as the ever-popular hug. I suppose the danger of transmitting germs would still exist.
Good luck to all of us.
Kevin Wychopen is a semi-retired school counselor and columnist for the Enterprise. Contact him at itsabigworld@live.com.