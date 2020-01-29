A rescue at sea is always riveting, but a 2020 New Year’s Eve rescue gave me chicken skin all over. In full disclosure, I have not ventured out to sea since our honeymoon, when my wife did most of the fishing and I did most of the crabbing. Unless standing onshore, anchored in sand, I have no love for the sea. To me, a sea cruise is being under house arrest, but with a chance of drowning.
So this past New Year’s harrowing sea story is off-the-charts for me. Seven brave and capable boys shoved out from Kodiak into the Gulf of Alaska on a 130-foot dingy with high hopes of landing 600,000 pounds of snow crab. Where they would put all those crabs one can only guess.
Now, the water up that way is cold. You think Lake Tahoe is cold. No, Lake Tahoe is Steamboat Hot Springs compared to the frigid waters of the Gulf of Alaska in January.
OK, our boys turn in before midnight, too exhausted to celebrate the new year. The sea is rising, and I don’t know about them, but I would have made my last will and testament, stuffed it into a bottle and corked it up before closing my eyes on such a night.
Then, while they soundly slept, it happened. A monster wave put the boat on its side, and they find themselves sliding across the floor in the dark. Lifeboats atop the wheelhouse were out of reach as their boat quickly sank. There was only time to pull on survival suits before being torn by howling winds and swept into a tumultuous sea. The closest possible rescuers? They were ringing in the new year 170 miles away in Kodiak.
I’m not a religious person, though I do know what my words would have been in that perilous moment of being swept into the sea: “Help me, Jesus!” But no, can you guess what one of those brave boys had to say? He turned to his star-crossed comrade and said, “I wonder what everybody else is doing this New Year’s Eve?” And into the brine they went …
That, my friends, is the very core of the indomitable spirit of humans.
The lifeboats were mounted so that they might float free and light up. A couple of the boys were able to swim to one of those lifeboats and climb onboard, but don’t ask me how. But guess what; that lifeboat was half-full of water and the lights on that lifeboat went dark.
Well, they did find a couple of flares, but who was ever going to get to see the glow of those flares? Ice began to form like concrete on the survival suits.
Meanwhile, back in Kodiak, a U.S. Coast Guard rescue crew received a mayday, but the vessel sank before it provided an exact location. Just before midnight, with only a little piece of information in hand, a four-person rescue crew set out to make a two-and-a-half-hour helicopter flight with no fuel to spare.
At 2 a.m. on the first day of 2020, the Coast Guard spotted a light and lowered a crew member, only to discover an empty lifeboat. Then, miracle of miracles, a burst of light appeared in the night sky a mile or so away, and not a second too soon. The Coast Guard crew had just enough fuel to attempt a rescue and get back home. And, yes, in that second lifeboat they found two shivering, ever-so-grateful survivors.
We lost five gallant lads that January morning; may they rest in eternal peace. And let us take a moment to salute our Coast Guard for being on guard on New Year’s Eve, and for braving 60 mph winds and 30-foot seas to pluck two heart-gladdened boys out of Davey Jones’s Locker.
Here’s to our incomparable Coast Guard, and the indomitable spirit of man.
McAvoy Layne is a 30-year impressionist of Mark Twain who can be reached at GhostofTwain.com.