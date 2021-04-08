Editor
Many of us have no real need for the $1,400 stimulus we have or will receive. Our government may have included us in this “free money” plan in order to gain wide public support.
An age-old but forever-true saying is, “There is no such thing as a free lunch.” The money must be paid back to our Treasury as soon as reasonably possible.
For many of us a better use for the money, rather than splurging on frivolous items, is donating to worthwhile charities. The Resource Connection Food Bank provides food for the many Calaveras County residents who are hungry or would be without help. Their address is P.O. Box 1656, San Andreas, CA 95249. Local churches are options also as are The Red Cross and Salvation Army.
Ted Shannon,
Mokelumne Hill