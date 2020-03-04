Editor
One hundred years ago, February, a grassroots movement started from a mighty pro-democracy force that has brought millions of people into the democratic process; The League of Women Voters. Voter power feeds our democracy. But even as I write this, far too many remain at risk of not being able to participate in the enormously consequential 2020 election.
With the surge of sweeping voter suppression between now and November, illegal voter-roll purges, and discriminatory voter ID laws, we must work to ensure as many people as possible are voting. With accurate up-to-date election and voter information available, it is more necessary than ever. In other words, it’s a fight like never before – and we need to win. The League of Women voters will do what they do best —empowering voters and defending our democracy.
All people, regardless of their background, have a key role to play in this great democracy. Every vote matters and every vote is equal. Combating voter suppression, and ensuring voters, not special interest, are at the center of our democracy.
M. E. Connelly,
Valley Springs