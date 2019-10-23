Decades ago, I read “The Celestine Prophecy.” Either New Age wisdom or woo-woo nonsense, I still remember its claim that coincidences don’t exist; all things are connected, and events happen for a reason. This echo from the past gonged in my head when I sat down one afternoon to read Rachel Maddow’s latest nonfiction release “Blowout,” and the lights went out.
I’ll remember it as Brown October, the time the Pacific Gas & Electric Co. turned off the juice to a million or so customers due to expected high winds that few of the sufferers I spoke with ever witnessed. Sure glad we have solar. Oops. When our two-way meter stopped, our power stopped as well. Maybe I should have invested in backup batteries.
Anyway, I felt very presidential reading “Blowout” by candlelight –Abraham Lincoln, not the current Oval Office occupant. Maddow gives a detailed look at Russia’s oil and gas industry and why Vladimir “Pumping Crude” Putin needs to squirm out from under the economic sanctions imposed upon his dictatorship for his annexation of the Crimea and a portion of Ukraine. His plight made him desperate enough to attempt to buy a U.S. presidency. Some say he didn’t make such an attempt. Others, like me, believe he succeeded and still holds the pink (orange) slip on Air Force One.
The Oval Office has done little to dispel my theory. Its occupant acts more like the don of a crime family than the leader of the free world. And his party’s mantra of “No collusion, no obstruction” got truncated to just “no collusion” after the Mueller report easily proved 10 acts of obstruction of justice. An indictment was dodged when Mueller’s bosses said that a sitting president couldn’t be indicted. “No collusion” also dissolved as the White House itself published partial transcripts of the call where $400 million of congressionally approved aid to an at-risk ally was withheld until the fledgling Ukraine president agreed to dig up dirt on the president’s main political rival. The full transcript of the infamous call was hidden in a super-secret computer database that was meant for the highest-level intelligence archiving. The snake continues to eat its tail as the administration stonewalls a legal impeachment inquiry and adds new obstruction of justice charges to the original illegal campaign violations.
How so Pumping Putin, you ask? Well, according to Maddow, his country sits on a gas and oil bonanza. As a leader with deep ties to the old KGB and the modern oligarchs, both now euphemisms for organized crime, Putin is Mother Russia’s only son. Unfortunately, that gooey and gassy nest egg is about it when it comes to their economy. To get to its bounty, Putin needs state-of-the-art drilling equipment and extraction expertise. Rex Tillerson and Morgan Stanley and other bankers jump at the chance to help. They knew of Putin’s ugly history but figured the payday was too great to pass up.
Then Putin got greedy. He invaded Ukraine and economic sanctions closed like a bear trap on him and his criminal cohorts, and all that engineering knowhow was withheld. It is no coincidence that Trump’s campaign manager was a regime architect for a Ukrainian president propped up by Russia. Mueller’s report, which Attorney General Barr falsely interpreted as a Trump exoneration, was recently ratified by a bipartisan Senate committee that admitted that Russia did help Trump gain the White House. Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns or have his business dealings dragged into the light of day are not the acts of an innocent man. Thousands of lies down the road, he is still relying on the Republican Senate to keep him in office because he will continue to seed the Supreme Court with conservative sycophants who will protect them all. And, all along Putin leans on the administration for sanction relief and other important issues.
With the power back on, “Breaking News” said two of Rudy Giuliani’s buddies working with him on Ukrainian “corruption” were just arrested. They had one-way tickets out of town and Giuliani was headed to Austria. By the time you read this, things will have changed, likely dramatically. “Breaking” is a good descriptor but “tsunami” is better. Not having power is, well, powerful. Our hunger for energy is wringing out the planet like a dirty towel. Oil slicks lap onto pristine beaches and the administration demands we return to the good old days of coal. I think I might stop being a starving fiction writer and turn to nonfiction. You can’t make this stuff up. I wonder how Maddow would analyze our PG&E-constructed Brown October. Watch this space.
