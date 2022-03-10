Our country, along with the rest of the world, stood by while Russia, following Putin’s instruction, invaded Ukraine—a Democratically run country that posed no threat to Russia or Ukraine’s small Russia-supporting population—despite Putin’s claims to the contrary. Because we have no defense pact with Ukraine, President Biden had limited options unless our Congress approved helping Ukraine militarily, which we did to a limited degree (no troops in Ukraine) but only after Russian troops had invaded.
Ukraine’s soldiers are fighting courageously to defend their country and slowing the Russian onslaught greatly but have no chance of winning a prolonged conflict given Russia’s vastly superior military capability. So Ukraine desperately needs more military assistance from the U.S. and NATO countries and from all countries that love freedom and hate tyrants.
While other U.S. presidents have sent our military into combat with much less justification than exists in Ukraine, Biden was legally correct. Only Congress can declare war; our so-called “police actions” strongly resemble wars in that our troops have been killed (with little to no benefit for our country, usually). However, Biden was too reluctant to impose severe sanctions on Russia, which he does have the authority to do, when they might (note “might”) have convinced Putin to decide against invading. Imposing severe sanctions as soon as Russian troops began surrounding Ukraine, as its president Zelensky requested, might not have helped, but what would it hurt other than angering Putin, of course? It might have been possible for the Russian super rich to convince Putin to cancel his invasion plan if Biden had imposed severe penalties on them right away instead of waiting until much of Ukraine had sustained terrible damage and many citizens killed. Biden also delayed much too long in offering to send American aircraft (no pilots) to Ukraine that would be extremely helpful for Ukraine to defend its skies. Putin declared for other countries to aid Ukraine was tantamount to declaring war against Russia, undoubtedly a bluff as Putin does not want a war against the U.S. or NATO. It was almost certainly a scare tactic, but believable or not, there are times when courage is required when dealing with bullies, even strong bullies. Risks must be taken at times to discourage or even fight aggressors. (President Kennedy ordered our destroyers to block Russian transports that were loaded with missiles intended for Cuba. Russia withdrew its ships.) A firm response and assistance to Ukraine from the start may have deterred Putin, but once Putin ordered the invasion it would have been embarrassing for him and a blow to his pride to withdraw Russian troops. So Biden demonstrated weakness when firmness was necessary as he did in allowing the Taliban, not our military experts, to select our date to leave Afghanistan.
Trump, never at a loss for words, stated the invasion would not have happened when he was president. We will never know, but we do know Trump never criticized Putin’s harsh treatment of Russian citizens who dared disagree with him publicly. For much of his presidency, Trump praised North Vietnam’s and China’s tyrannical leaders also. In fact, even following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Trump described Putin as savvy and a genius. It seems Trump admires strong leaders, even brutal ones who have no regard for decency and innocent lives. Many or most of his incredibly faithful followers rationalize his most ill-advised comments. One, probably revealing the thoughts of many, emailed me Trump’s comment was taken out of context, an incredible show of support by one of Trump’s avid supporters, and especially revealing considering Trump’s comment was made after Russia’s invasion had begun. What logical thinker could believe a statement made when Ukraine was being assaulted was intended for a different issue? It must be acknowledged that Trump also praised Ukraine’s President Zelensky for courage in the same timeframe, so a strong and decent leader can have his approval also, apparently.
There is a potential for two unpopular presidential candidates, Biden and Trump, to compete in our 2024 presidential campaign. Trump never had a high popularity rating, but Republicans, even though having far fewer registered voters than Democrats, do vote, so we ended up with President Trump, the man who would like to be king. Biden, though apparently a decent man, lacks the courage to make the tough but necessary decisions. Harry Truman had an appropriate saying, “If you can’t stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen.” Either Trump or Biden could be beaten by a capable and well-known candidate; for the sake of our country, we had better hope both our main political parties come up with good contenders. Wouldn’t it be great if we have to choose between two quality candidates instead of voting for the better of two poor choices?
PS: Pseudo patriots: blame Putin, not U.S. citizens of Russian ethnicity, for this humanitarian disaster.
Ted Shannon is a resident of Mokelumne Hill and a retired CHP officer. Contact him at tsuj12@yahoo.com.