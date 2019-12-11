Editor
The LGBT lifestyle needs to be acknowledged. The LGBT lifestyle needs perhaps to be better understood. The LGBT lifestyle does not need to be celebrated.
Society’s mindless stumble toward political correctness seems to be ignoring the millions who regard graphic images of gay intimacy as distasteful if not outright repugnant and yet contemporary motion pictures and prime time television seem compelled to add such scenes to otherwise entertaining sagas and situations. These scenes add absolutely nothing to the storyline and serve only, in my mind, to further polarize the gay/straight disunion that is becoming more evident every day.
I’m not sure what the answer is. Adolescent boycotts and crusades only tend to make us look like the other side.
Your sensibilities matter. Give them voice.
Dennis Grady,
San Andreas