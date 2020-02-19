Editor
It’s 10 p.m. on Friday, and we just returned home from the opening night performance of “Proof,” at the Murphys Creek Theatre Company in Murphys. Here is an award-winning (Tony, Pulitzer and more) play we had never seen before, and the local production lives up to the high standards of those top awards; superb acting by all, fantastic set, fine lighting and costumes. Director Todd Thomas and the entire crew at Murphys Creek Theatre Company should be very pleased and proud. The show runs through March 8, and we highly recommend that people go see it.
Tim and Chris Laddish,
Sheep Ranch