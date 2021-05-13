Editor
It was Rockey and Chuck that brought up the fact many times, early in the discussion, that a private militia is unlawful. The way the story (published April 29) was written was misleading. It inferred an unlawful militia was the goal. Comparing Calaveras citizens to bad actors. There were some facts, but mostly it was an ill-informed opinion piece that had an agenda. This is part of the reason so many people don’t like newspapers that purport to tell only the facts.
I guess a lot of people would like to be fictional authors. If so, clearly state it is your opinion.
A very important subject that was brought up by me was the lack of any kind of civil defense program for the common citizens.
Since civil defense was rolled into FEMA, they have only taken care of politicians in this regard. This is under the “continuation of government” clause. This is not the continuation of the people, who are the body of the government. So, this is my opinion.
China and Russia have kept their civil defense programs. Sweden, Israel and Switzerland have civil defense. Apparently, the little persons are expendable in the United States.
Another issue I am interested in is communications. As you might already know, in 1869, a massive solar flare struck the planet. At that time telegraphy was used and disrupted by this event.
It came to be known as the Carrington Event. It was a natural EMP that caused power surges. Wikipedia has an excellent article on this subject. Nobody knows when this will happen again. In recent history, many solar observation satellites have been launched, partly to give several hours notice of such an event. This Carrington Event would be very similar to a first strike space-based hypersonic nuclear EMP attack. With no or little warning.
Getting communications up is paramount in such cases. Even rudimentary communications, such as commercial TV and radio. Ham radio could be of great assistance to help repair the damages.
First of all, think of what it would be like without electricity for a very long time. Don’t you think that the rural communities would have a lower priority for repairs? That is the service part of getting things going again. Skills would be known of each member and could be added to the local government’s tool box.
Just knowing we had a militia would deter a lot of bad things. A current example is the explosion in crime in “defund” the police cities. Criminals love it and the people pay.
This is my opinion.
Al Lamore,
San Andreas