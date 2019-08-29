Editor,
I moved to Valley Springs in May 2008. I was enchanted by the wide open spaces, rolling hills, oak trees, dark skies and friendly people. I was delighted to see advertisements everywhere inviting people to “charettes” to give their input to help create a vision for the future.
I went to the meetings with a joyful heart to help create a plan for my new community. The multipurpose room at the Valley Springs Elementary School was packed every meeting. One evening people voted on the boundaries for the community plan. The majority of the people present that night voted to include Rancho Calaveras in the community plan.
Some people in Rancho Calaveras became very upset about being included, and with Darren Spellman’s leadership they got themselves removed from the plan. Gary Toffanelli collected a handful of people and with no community output created a Toffanelli Plan that was eventually blended together with the original plan. But, for some reason no one has been able to explain, the Valley Springs Community Plan is being left out of the General Plan!
While asking my supervisor about this, I said “it looks like the community came together, created a plan, laid it at the feet of the board of supervisors who then kicked it aside and threw it into the trash.” He said, “You get no argument from me, there.”
My question is why don’t our elected representatives understand that their job is to represent the wishes of their constituents? Why don’t our representatives respect their constituents? Their attempts to silence us must be resisted. When we fight sometimes we win. Remember the asphalt plant fight. If we don’t fight we will definitely lose our voice. Write to your supervisor and tell them you want them to do their job of representing the wishes of their constituents.