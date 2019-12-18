The new year is approaching. This is not news, but it is promising. After all, the year will have perfect vision. Of course, 2010’s vision was twice as good as 2020. I found this interesting morsel of information when I decided to investigate whether perfect vision was actually 2020 like I thought. It isn’t, but it is quite sufficient for almost all purposes.
The new year always has the promise of new chances, new ideas, new leaders and new newness (here’s hoping someone knows what that last one means). It also gives lots of people an opportunity to rapidly discover that, once again, the newly purchased recumbent bike will become a clothes rack within six months. I have three exercise bikes that remind me of my inability to follow through on my belief that exercise is good and important.
Here we are at the cusp of a new year and once again people around the world will anticipate fireworks, parties and opportunities to start afresh and to make resolutions. Resolutions are at least a two-edged sword. On one side is hope for making our lives better, improving how we enter the upcoming calendar change. On the other side is the specter of another failure when we don’t accomplish an important personal goal.
So what can we do? Well, about six or eight years ago, I decided to stop making New Year’s resolutions because my life was littered with failures. And who wants a life cluttered with reminders of one’s inability to follow through?
Giving up and not trying anymore does not seem to be built into my particular life approach, so trying a new tactic took over. Instead of setting vague goals such as “eating healthier food,” “exercising regularly” or “stopping the annoying habit of always sharing my opinion,” I set out to think of goals I could implement all year round. Choosing smaller and more easily achievable goals was much more satisfying and useful.
Currently the world seems to be dividing into angry factions where lack of empathy, compassion and civility is becoming normalized. This, in my opinion (proof that I have not completely given up my habit of sharing my opinion) is not a good trend. In fact, it is anti-human and seems to be resulting in a return to more violent and unhappy times. So, embarking on a campaign of kindness and awareness of how others might be feeling was how I wanted to tackle the problem.
In the past four or five years I have been trying, on a daily basis, to do small acts of kindness. The more effort I put into this project, the easier and more habitual it becomes. In the overall scheme of things, it is not going to be responsible for huge changes in much of anything, except the people who benefit from whatever kindness I can extend.
A few examples will let the readers know how simply and easily implemented this can be. Whenever I am approaching a door that someone else is entering or leaving, my favorite comment is, “Look, they have installed automatic doors when you weren’t looking,” and that almost always results in a smile and a “Thank you.” When a person is struggling with getting something into or out of their car, an offer of help is often greatly appreciated. I extend a genuine and warm “thank you” to anyone who does a service of any kind for me. The only thing that stands out about this is that “You’re welcome” has been replaced by “No problem” and such is the ebb and flow of language in America.
If this column inspires anyone to perhaps realize the power of kindness and civility, then it will be worth the few hours devoted to writing it. That really summarizes what I hope to accomplish by sharing my thoughts.
Since Christmas and New Year’s days are fast approaching, I want to wish everyone within the sound of my typing, a most healthy, joyous and kind holiday season. Oh, and a gift subscription to the local paper is another relatively easily performed act to help protect one of our most important freedoms, that of the press.
Kevin Wychopen is a semi-retired school counselor and columnist for the Enterprise. Contact him at itsabigworld@live.com.