Editor
Impeachment and removal from office is justified. An attempt to commit a crime, such as attempted murder, attempted rape and, yes, attempted extortion, is a crime. All attorneys know this; a great majority of national politicians are attorneys, therefore it follows they should know President Trump’s “asking a favor” of Ukraine’s leader, in conjunction with delaying aid for an extended time, was clearly attempted extortion. Republican explanations, aka excuses, for Trump’s wrongdoing have been “all over the map,” from “He did nothing wrong,” to “It was wrong, but nothing was accomplished, so it was not a crime,” to “A sitting president cannot be charged with a crime,” and on and on, including “He was concerned about corruption in Ukraine.”
Wherever money is involved, corruption can be found, including our country, which would be a great place to begin “draining the swamp.”
Impeachment in the Democratic-controlled House was justified and not a coup or a hoax. The vote was strictly along party lines, just as it will almost surely be in the Republican-controlled Senate, where fear of reprisals will be more important than what is best for America. Extremists from the left and right reliably vote; we must hope the “silent majority” will speak up by voting in 2020. Even if the results do not please some of us, a gigantic turnout will express the will of the people, aka Democracy.
Ted Shannon,
Mokelumne Hill