Editor
New ordinances for cultivation being created by the county and establishment of a Cannabis Control Department? Really? How about county supervisors and public officials in Calaveras County try placing more focus on making our community safer from fire? How quickly we have forgotten about the Butte Fire and what took place in Paradise.
If our county supervisors and public officials would focus on being more fire safe, insurance companies would be writing insurance policies instead of canceling them.
Get your priorities in order!
Karl Kriss,
San Andreas